Rahul Gandhi Resigns Wayanad Seat; Priyanka Gandhi To Contest By-election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has resigned from his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat while retaining Rae Bareli. Priyanka Gandhi will debut in the Wayanad bypoll. The Congress tally in the Lok Sabha now stands at 98. This resignation creates the first vacancy in the new 18th Lok Sabha.

Updated: 18-06-2024 22:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has officially resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, as confirmed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday. He will retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A Lok Sabha bulletin confirmed that his resignation was accepted with effect from June 18, putting an end to the speculation regarding his dual seats. The announcement followed discussions held by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with the party's senior leaders in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to contest the Wayanad by-election, marking her electoral debut. This development reduces the Congress' tally in the Lower House to 98. Notably, this is the first vacancy in the newly formed 18th Lok Sabha.

If elected, Priyanka Gandhi will join her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul in Parliament, making it the first time all three family members will serve concurrently. Sonia Gandhi currently holds a Rajya Sabha seat. The Lok Sabha members elected on June 24 and 25 will take their oaths as the first session of the new Lok Sabha starts on June 24.

