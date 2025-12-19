Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Swift Action on Wayanad Infrastructure

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, engaged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss urgent infrastructure needs in her constituency.

During their meeting, Priyanka highlighted the necessity to address ongoing road projects, including solutions for landslides at Thamarassery pass. She emphasized the direct impact on public safety and daily livelihoods.

Priyanka shared details of their interaction on social media, where she reported Gadkari's receptive stance and promise to follow up on her concerns.