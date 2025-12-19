Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Swift Action on Wayanad Infrastructure

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite pending infrastructure projects in her constituency, particularly those addressing landslides at Thamarassery pass. Their meeting, shared via social media, highlighted the urgency of these projects for public safety and daily life improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:54 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, engaged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss urgent infrastructure needs in her constituency.

During their meeting, Priyanka highlighted the necessity to address ongoing road projects, including solutions for landslides at Thamarassery pass. She emphasized the direct impact on public safety and daily livelihoods.

Priyanka shared details of their interaction on social media, where she reported Gadkari's receptive stance and promise to follow up on her concerns.

