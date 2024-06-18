Left Menu

US and India Elevate Strategic Partnership: A Vision for the Indo-Pacific

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi. They discussed strengthening the US-India partnership, regional cooperation, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:19 IST
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell convened with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi. The discussion underscored the commitment to fortifying the US-India alliance.

Campbell extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on their electoral success, hailing the democratic exercise as the largest in history. The dialogue also covered regional and multilateral coordination efforts, emphasizing the strategic Quad partnership.

Both officials reiterated their resolve to ensure stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, outlining a roadmap for continued collaboration in this vital geopolitical theatre.

