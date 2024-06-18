Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, seeking divine blessings in his first visit to Varanasi since the Lok Sabha elections. Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, participated in the temple rituals performed by chief priest Shrikant Mishra.

Before visiting the temple, the Prime Minister addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and took part in the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. In his spiritual quest, Modi shared on social platform X that he prayed for the progress of India and the prosperity of its 140 crore citizens.

''I prayed to Baba for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all citizens,'' Modi posted in Hindi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay overnight at the Banaras Railway Engine Factory's guesthouse, according to officials.

