Rajasthan Assembly Accepts Resignations of Four MLAs Post Lok Sabha Election Wins
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani accepted the resignations of MLAs Murari Lal Meena, Harish Chandra Meena, Brijendra Singh Ola, and Hanuman Beniwal following their election to the Lok Sabha. These resignations have left five assembly seats vacant, triggering the need for by-elections in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has officially accepted the resignations of four MLAs following their successful election to the Lok Sabha. The officials confirmed this action on Tuesday.
The MLAs in question are Murari Lal Meena from Dausa, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli Uniara, Brijendra Singh Ola representing Jhunjhunu, and Hanuman Beniwal from Khinvsar. Their recent electoral victories have necessitated this procedural step.
This move follows the earlier resignation of Rajkumar Roat from Chorasi, also elected to the Lok Sabha. With these developments, five out of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan are now vacant, prompting imminent by-elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
