Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam Wins Democratic Primary for Virginia Congressional Seat

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American, has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in Virginia, defeating 11 other candidates including Krystle Kaul, a fellow Indian-American.

Subramanyam, who made history as the first Indian-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and the State Senate in 2023, now aims for the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, a region with a considerable Indian-American population.

Following the announcement last year by current seat holder Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton that she would not be running, Subramanyam, with roots in Houston and a professional background as a White House technology policy advisor under President Barack Obama, gained Wexton's endorsement. He will now compete against Republican candidate Mike Clancy.

In an interview with PTI, Subramanyam expressed his commitment to securing a prosperous future for America, highlighting his dedication to long-term legislative solutions. He emphasized his personal stake, mentioning his goal to create a better world for his two young daughters, and reiterated the importance of education and hard work in achieving the American dream.

