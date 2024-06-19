Left Menu

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam Wins Democratic Primary for Virginia Congressional Seat

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American, has won the Democratic primary for Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat. As the first Indian-American elected to both the Virginia General Assembly and State Senate, Subramanyam aims for a future-focused Congress. He now faces Republican Mike Clancy in the general election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 07:05 IST
Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam Wins Democratic Primary for Virginia Congressional Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American, has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in Virginia, defeating 11 other candidates including Krystle Kaul, a fellow Indian-American.

Subramanyam, who made history as the first Indian-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and the State Senate in 2023, now aims for the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, a region with a considerable Indian-American population.

Following the announcement last year by current seat holder Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton that she would not be running, Subramanyam, with roots in Houston and a professional background as a White House technology policy advisor under President Barack Obama, gained Wexton's endorsement. He will now compete against Republican candidate Mike Clancy.

In an interview with PTI, Subramanyam expressed his commitment to securing a prosperous future for America, highlighting his dedication to long-term legislative solutions. He emphasized his personal stake, mentioning his goal to create a better world for his two young daughters, and reiterated the importance of education and hard work in achieving the American dream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024