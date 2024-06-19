Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes Denial of Travel Permission to Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over the denial of political clearance for state Health Minister Veena George’s travel to Kuwait. Vijayan emphasized that this decision, failing to adhere to cooperative federalism principles, hindered relief efforts for the recent fire incident in Kuwait.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized the central government's decision to deny political clearance for Health Minister Veena George's proposed visit to Kuwait, which was intended to coordinate relief efforts following a fire incident in the Gulf nation.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated June 15 and made public on Wednesday, Vijayan contended that the denial was contrary to the principles of cooperative federalism. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) becomes more responsive to such requests in the future.

Vijayan stated that the lack of political clearance prevented George from traveling to Kuwait, which could have provided substantial mental relief and confidence to the affected families. He warned that unresponsiveness from the EAM undermines the state cabinet's decisions and poses a breach in the cooperative relationship between the Union and states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

