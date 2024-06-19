NCP MLAs Unanimously Support BJP Government in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant political development, three NCP MLAs have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening the administration led by Pema Khandu. Nikh Kamini, Likha Soni, and Toko Tatung presented their letter of support in a meeting with Khandu at his office.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party. 'I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Shri Nikh Kamin Ji, Shri Likha Soni Ji, and Shri Toko Tatung Ji, for their unconditional support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh,' Khandu posted on X. 'Your commitment and cooperation is greatly appreciated. Together, we will continue to work towards the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh,' added Khandu.

Meanwhile, Nikh Kamin won the Bordumsa-Diyun seat, Toko Tatung secured the Yachuli seat, and Likha Soni emerged victorious from the Lekang constituency. Additionally, three independent candidates and two People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) members have also extended their support to the BJP government in the northeastern state, broadening the base of the ruling party.

