Congress Leader Rajesh Sharma Hints at Independent Run After Ticket Denied
Amid internal strife within Congress, Rajesh Sharma hinted at contesting the Dehra bypoll as an independent after being denied the party ticket. The controversy arose after Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was announced as the candidate. Sharma, expressing his unwavering commitment to Dehra, was later hospitalized due to health issues.
Amid internal tensions in the Congress, Rajesh Sharma, a party leader, is considering an independent run for the Dehra assembly bypoll after being denied a ticket. The move follows the selection of Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as the candidate, sparking controversy within the party ranks.
On Wednesday, Sharma, who had previously run unsuccessfully in the 2022 assembly polls for Dehra, gathered his supporters to discuss his next steps. He stressed his dedication to the Dehra community, stating, 'I do not crave for the chair, but I cannot betray the people of Dehra.' During the meeting, Sharma's emotional address took a toll on his health, resulting in his admission to the Civil Hospital Dehra.
The decision to field Kamlesh Thakur has created discontent within the Congress, raising concerns about potential electoral complications if Sharma decides to run as an independent. The Dehra bypoll is scheduled for July 10. Meanwhile, state BJP leaders have criticized the chief minister, accusing him of nepotism and inconsistency.
