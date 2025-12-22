Left Menu

Congress Controversy: BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's US Mission

The BJP has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of planning a 'mission mode' trip to the US to meet 'India haters' and undermine the country, following her brother Rahul Gandhi's footsteps. The BJP demands transparency regarding such visits amid allegations of meetings with controversial figures like George Soros.

Updated: 22-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:05 IST
Congress Controversy: BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's US Mission
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is preparing for a 'mission mode' visit to the United States, with intentions to meet 'India haters' and defame the nation. This accusation comes as she is reportedly following the lead of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in this endeavor.

While Priyanka Gandhi or Congress have not yet responded to these allegations, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam took to social media to criticize her alleged plans, citing the involvement of figures like George Soros in welcoming her. Islam warned that such actions could backfire severely.

The BJP continues to question the transparency of the Gandhi family's foreign travels, citing past examples of undisclosed meetings and goals. As demands for accountability increase, the political clash over these international liaisons intensifies.

