Himachal By-Elections: Congress Fields Hardeep Bawa, CM Sukhu Slams Former Independents
Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa has filed his nomination for the Nalagarh assembly by-election. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged voters to reject former Independent MLAs now contesting on BJP tickets, criticizing them for allegedly 'selling' their conscience to the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa officially entered the race for the Nalagarh assembly seat as part of upcoming Himachal Pradesh by-elections. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on voters to dismiss former Independent MLAs vying for re-election under BJP banners.
Bawa's main opponent will be K L Thakur, a former Independent who has represented Nalagarh twice, once as a BJP candidate in 2012 and as an Independent in 2022. By-elections in three assembly constituencies—Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh—are scheduled for July 10 following the resignation of three Independent MLAs.
These MLAs supported BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the February Rajya Sabha polls and joined the BJP in March. Sukhu strongly criticized these independents, alleging they compromised their principles for financial gain. He challenged Thakur's claims of being unable to perform his duties and emphasized the stability and longevity of the current Congress government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Bypolls: Three Independent MLAs to Contest on BJP Ticket
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Defends Himachal Pradesh's Water Release Amid Delhi Crisis
Independent MLAs Join BJP and Vie for Re-Election
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Promises Delivered: Rs 4500 for 7,280 Women in Himachal
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Wife Announced as Congress Candidate in Dehra By-Election