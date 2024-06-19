Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP Amid Speculation of Reconciliation
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rejects speculation of reconciling with BJP, condemns government's misuse of power. Speaking on Shiv Sena's 58th Foundation Day, he criticizes the new Modi government, predicting its downfall. Thackeray accuses BJP of abandoning Hindutva principles for power.
In a strong rebuke, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Wednesday that he would never align with those who attempted to dismantle his party, dismissing speculation about a possible post-Lok Sabha election reconciliation with the BJP.
Speaking at an event commemorating the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray criticized the newly sworn-in Narendra Modi government, predicting its imminent collapse to be replaced by an INDIA bloc administration. Thackeray accused the BJP of spreading false rumors about the Shiv Sena's potential return to the NDA fold to cover their failures.
Thackeray further lambasted the BJP for what he termed as 'government Naxalism,' alleging the misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders and destabilize elected governments. He argued that the BJP's version of Hindutva was 'regressive' compared to the 'progressive' Hindutva espoused by the Shiv Sena.
