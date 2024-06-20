Putin Boosts Ties with Vietnam Amid International Isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to strengthen ties with longtime partner Vietnam on a state visit Thursday, as Moscow faces growing international isolation over its military actions in Ukraine.

Upon his arrival in Vietnam, Putin was greeted by dignitaries, with soldiers in white dress uniforms standing at attention. The visit, following meetings in North Korea, underscores the strategic alignments forming as both countries navigate escalating tensions with the West.

In Hanoi, Putin is set to meet Vietnam's key officials, including Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The visit reflects the longstanding relationship between Russia and Vietnam, which has faced scrutiny from global leaders, particularly the U.S., amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

