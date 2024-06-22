Left Menu

Kerala CM Urges Christian Voters to Reflect on Supporting BJP in Thrissur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Christian voters in Thrissur to reflect on their support for the BJP in the recent general elections. Highlighting the BJP's victory in Thrissur, he questioned the wisdom of their electoral choice. Vijayan emphasized the importance of regional parties in countering BJP’s dominance.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:36 IST
Kerala CM Urges Christian Voters to Reflect on Supporting BJP in Thrissur
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Christian voters in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency to reflect on their recent electoral choices. He pointed to a section of the society that had supported the BJP in the general elections.

For the first time, the BJP secured the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the recent polls, marking its entry into Kerala's political landscape. 'Now that the elections are over, such sections should introspect whether the stand they took to support the BJP was right or wrong', Vijayan remarked, without specifying any community.

Vijayan highlighted the daily attacks faced by 'thousands of our brothers' nationwide, questioning whether those supporting the BJP had taken the correct stance. He also emphasized the crucial role of regional parties in limiting the BJP's success, mentioning alliances in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the narrow margin between the BJP front and the INDIA bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024