Kerala CM Urges Christian Voters to Reflect on Supporting BJP in Thrissur

In a significant address on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Christian voters in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency to reflect on their recent electoral choices. He pointed to a section of the society that had supported the BJP in the general elections.

For the first time, the BJP secured the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the recent polls, marking its entry into Kerala's political landscape. 'Now that the elections are over, such sections should introspect whether the stand they took to support the BJP was right or wrong', Vijayan remarked, without specifying any community.

Vijayan highlighted the daily attacks faced by 'thousands of our brothers' nationwide, questioning whether those supporting the BJP had taken the correct stance. He also emphasized the crucial role of regional parties in limiting the BJP's success, mentioning alliances in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the narrow margin between the BJP front and the INDIA bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)