Expanding Alliances: UDF's Strategic Moves in Kerala Politics
Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF is expanding by including parties like Trinamool Congress and Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party. However, Kerala Kamaraj Congress disputes joining the alliance. UDF aims to address tribal issues and other community concerns in a push for substantial development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic political move, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has announced the inclusion of three new parties, among them the Trinamool Congress, to bolster its base ahead of the Assembly elections.
This expansion comes amidst conflicting statements, as Kerala Kamaraj Congress president Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan denied any formal association with the UDF, sparking a political controversy.
The UDF, focusing on tribal welfare and broader social issues, insists its growth strategy aligns with addressing state-wide concerns, as it prepares for the electoral fight against the ruling LDF government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Political Shuffle: UDF's New Alliances Amid Controversy
Possible Political Alliances Ahead of Pune Civic Polls
Mumbai's Political Power Play: Shiv Sena and MNS Alliance Talks
Congress-led UDF in Kerala Expands Coalition with New Alliances
Mahayuti Alliance Emerges Victorious in Maharashtra Local Polls