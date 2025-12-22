Left Menu

Expanding Alliances: UDF's Strategic Moves in Kerala Politics

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF is expanding by including parties like Trinamool Congress and Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party. However, Kerala Kamaraj Congress disputes joining the alliance. UDF aims to address tribal issues and other community concerns in a push for substantial development.

In a strategic political move, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has announced the inclusion of three new parties, among them the Trinamool Congress, to bolster its base ahead of the Assembly elections.

This expansion comes amidst conflicting statements, as Kerala Kamaraj Congress president Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan denied any formal association with the UDF, sparking a political controversy.

The UDF, focusing on tribal welfare and broader social issues, insists its growth strategy aligns with addressing state-wide concerns, as it prepares for the electoral fight against the ruling LDF government.

