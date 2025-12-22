Expanding Alliances: UDF's Strategic Moves in Kerala Politics

In a strategic political move, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has announced the inclusion of three new parties, among them the Trinamool Congress, to bolster its base ahead of the Assembly elections.

This expansion comes amidst conflicting statements, as Kerala Kamaraj Congress president Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan denied any formal association with the UDF, sparking a political controversy.

The UDF, focusing on tribal welfare and broader social issues, insists its growth strategy aligns with addressing state-wide concerns, as it prepares for the electoral fight against the ruling LDF government.

(With inputs from agencies.)