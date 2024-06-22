Mitkari Advocates VBA-NCP Alliance for Maharashtra Elections

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari advocated for an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a move he described as personal opinion.

Mitkari, who is also a member of the legislative council and NCP spokesperson, emphasized the importance of VBA leader Ambedkar aligning with key NCP leaders, such as Ajit Pawar. 'As a party worker, I feel that if Prakash Ambedkar, who is a tall leader, joins hands with Ajit Pawar, who is an important leader, things would be different in Maharashtra,' Mitkari stated.

His comments come amid dissent within the RSS and Shiv Sena regarding Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the Mahayuti alliance. Reacting to Mitkari's statement, VBA's Maharashtra unit chief Rekha Thakur firmly stated that the VBA would not consider any alliance with NCP as long as it remains part of the BJP-led coalition. Previous attempts for an alliance between VBA and the Maha Vikas Aghadi had fallen through.

