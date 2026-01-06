Left Menu

Owaisi Accuses Mahayuti of Poll Drama

Asaduddin Owaisi claims that the Mahayuti alliance is deceptively contesting Latur civic polls independently while allegedly collaborating behind the scenes in Mumbai. He asserts that AIMIM candidates are garnering strong public support and will secure victories in the upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:07 IST
Owaisi Accuses Mahayuti of Poll Drama
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, has accused the Mahayuti alliance of staging a 'drama' in the Latur civic polls. According to Owaisi, members of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP appear to be contesting independently but are secretly collaborating in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi criticized what he sees as a deceptive strategy, asserting that the alliance's leaders convene together while presenting a facade of separate electoral efforts.

He expressed confidence that AIMIM candidates are receiving substantial support from voters and that this will translate into victories in the forthcoming municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations

Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Re...

 India
2
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Calls for Probe

Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Calls for Probe

 India
3
Tahsildar Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

Tahsildar Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

 India
4
Swiggy's Instamart Partners with University for Progressive Quick Commerce Training

Swiggy's Instamart Partners with University for Progressive Quick Commerce T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026