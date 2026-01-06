Owaisi Accuses Mahayuti of Poll Drama
Asaduddin Owaisi claims that the Mahayuti alliance is deceptively contesting Latur civic polls independently while allegedly collaborating behind the scenes in Mumbai. He asserts that AIMIM candidates are garnering strong public support and will secure victories in the upcoming municipal elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, has accused the Mahayuti alliance of staging a 'drama' in the Latur civic polls. According to Owaisi, members of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP appear to be contesting independently but are secretly collaborating in Mumbai.
Speaking to reporters, Owaisi criticized what he sees as a deceptive strategy, asserting that the alliance's leaders convene together while presenting a facade of separate electoral efforts.
He expressed confidence that AIMIM candidates are receiving substantial support from voters and that this will translate into victories in the forthcoming municipal elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance
Rajasthan BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'VB-G RAM G Act' Opposition
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP over Contaminated Water Crisis
Madras High Court Order Sparks BJP Triumph over INDI Alliance
Political Shift: Santosh Dhuri Joins BJP Amid MNS Discontent