Owaisi Accuses Mahayuti of Poll Drama

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, has accused the Mahayuti alliance of staging a 'drama' in the Latur civic polls. According to Owaisi, members of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP appear to be contesting independently but are secretly collaborating in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi criticized what he sees as a deceptive strategy, asserting that the alliance's leaders convene together while presenting a facade of separate electoral efforts.

He expressed confidence that AIMIM candidates are receiving substantial support from voters and that this will translate into victories in the forthcoming municipal elections.

