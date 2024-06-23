Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP's Stand on Reservation: A Step Towards Harmony

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Mahayuti government is working to find a consensus solution to the reservation demands of the Marathas and OBCs. Activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare ended their hunger strike after assurances were made to maintain the OBC quota whilst granting Maratha reservations.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has affirmed that the Mahayuti government is actively seeking a consensus-driven solution to address the reservation demands from both Maratha and OBC communities.

After a pivotal meeting with a government delegation, activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare ended their hunger strike, initiated over concerns that the OBC quota might be compromised. The indefinite fast began on June 13 in Jalna district as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand for OBC category reservations for Marathas.

Bawankule assured on Saturday that the Mahayuti government is committed to providing the Maratha community with reservations without altering the existing OBC quota. He emphasized that a consensus solution is the way forward, aiming to prevent any potential conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities.

