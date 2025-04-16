Left Menu

Hunger Strike Highlights Alleged Neglect in Kerala's Puthuppally

Congress organized a hunger protest in Puthuppally, Kerala, highlighting alleged neglect by the LDF government. Chandy Oommen, a Congress MLA, emphasized the neglect faced by his constituency. He stressed the issue is public, not party-based. Senior leaders echoed concerns of UDF area neglect across Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:18 IST
Hunger Strike Highlights Alleged Neglect in Kerala's Puthuppally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress organized a hunger strike to protest the alleged neglect of the Puthuppally constituency by the ruling LDF government. The area is represented in the Kerala Assembly by Congress MLA Chandy Oommen.

Chandy Oommen stated during the protest that his participation was to address the alleged government apathy towards Puthuppally residents, emphasizing it transcends party politics. He invited local Minister V N Vasavan to join the demonstration to draw attention to the issues.

Another Congress MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, criticized the state government's trend of neglecting UDF constituencies, claiming they are being reduced to 'third grade'. The protest drew participation from many senior Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025