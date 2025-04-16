Hunger Strike Highlights Alleged Neglect in Kerala's Puthuppally

On Wednesday, Congress organized a hunger strike to protest the alleged neglect of the Puthuppally constituency by the ruling LDF government. The area is represented in the Kerala Assembly by Congress MLA Chandy Oommen.

Chandy Oommen stated during the protest that his participation was to address the alleged government apathy towards Puthuppally residents, emphasizing it transcends party politics. He invited local Minister V N Vasavan to join the demonstration to draw attention to the issues.

Another Congress MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, criticized the state government's trend of neglecting UDF constituencies, claiming they are being reduced to 'third grade'. The protest drew participation from many senior Congress leaders.

