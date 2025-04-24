Uttar Pradesh Boosts OBC Youth Skills with Modern Tech Training
Uttar Pradesh government plans to update its computer training scheme to include AI, drone technology, and cybersecurity courses aimed at enhancing employability for educated but unemployed OBC youths. The initiative, set to launch in 2025-26, will overhaul curriculum and trainers to meet evolving tech demands.
In a move designed to uplift educated but unemployed OBC youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the modernization of its computer training scheme. New courses, including artificial intelligence, drone technology, and cybersecurity, aim to better align the skills of young people with the rapidly changing technological landscape.
According to a government statement, the Backward Classes Welfare Department is preparing a comprehensive proposal and initiating the budget approval process for the scheme, with a rollout planned for the financial year 2025-26. The training program is expected to enhance technical proficiency, boost employability, and foster innovation in sectors such as startups, security, agriculture, education, and administration.
Minister of State for Backward Classes Welfare and Disabled Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, expressed the Yogi Adityanath government's commitment to inclusive development, emphasizing the importance of advanced, industry-relevant courses. The revamped framework will overhaul the existing curriculum and refresh trainers' skills, with new training institutes being empanelled to meet updated requirements. To ensure transparency and authenticity, physical verification of beneficiaries is mandated, alongside a robust monitoring and feedback system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
