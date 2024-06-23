Pradeep Gupta's Exit Poll Gamble: Losses in Money, Gains in Visibility

Pradeep Gupta, the chief of Axis My India, has articulated that exit polls are inherently loss-making ventures, serving mainly to boost visibility rather than generate profit. Speaking at his headquarters, Gupta revealed that 70% of his revenue stems from corporate clients, not the media houses funding the polls.

Gupta, once renowned for his precise election forecasts, conceded the significant monetary loss faced by his company due to the inaccuracy of their recent Lok Sabha poll predictions. However, he stressed the intangible gains in brand visibility, outweighing the financial setbacks.

With plans to venture into the stock market, Gupta acknowledged the intense scrutiny his firm faced over alleged biases in favor of the BJP. Despite criticisms, he defended the transparency and accuracy of their data collection methods.

