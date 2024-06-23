"Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign for being complete failure": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak and said that there is an "education emergency" in the country. Notably, the Centre on Saturday removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh from his post and put him on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training. This comes amidst a growing controversy over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams.

"I would say there is an education emergency in this country, the rate at which exams are being cancelled, the rate at which the Education Minister is refusing to hold himself accountable. We are seeing how one paper after another is being postponed or cancelled. Dharmendra Pradhan had refused any inquiry regarding the NEET paper leak. Just transferring the NTA chairman will not work. As far as the Education Ministry is concerned, Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign for being a complete failure." Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also said that the removal of NTA chief Subodh Kumar was not the solution to the irregularities surrounding the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dubey said, "There will be no benefit by removing the NTA chief. When will the big fishes be caught ? Why has Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan not resigned? In the last 5 to 6 years, more than 41 paper leaks have taken place under the NTA. BJP does not care about students. Now when students are coming to the streets then NTA chief Subodh Kumar has been removed." Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education.

"Assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education to Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (KN:85) (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organization till appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notice stated. "Placing the services of Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS (CG:97), Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training," it added. (ANI)

