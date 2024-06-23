O R Kelu Sworn In as Minister in Kerala's LDF Government

In a significant political move, CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu was sworn in as a minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with key political figures including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in attendance.

Kelu, aged 54 and hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, replaces K Radhakrishnan who stepped down after being elected to the Lok Sabha. Indications are that Kelu will handle Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, though a minor reshuffle in portfolios is anticipated.

