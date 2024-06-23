Left Menu

O R Kelu Sworn In as Minister in Kerala's LDF Government

O R Kelu, a 54-year-old CPI(M) MLA from Wayanad, was sworn in as a minister in Kerala's LDF government. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath. Kelu replaces K Radhakrishnan and is expected to handle Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare among other portfolios.

In a significant political move, CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu was sworn in as a minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with key political figures including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in attendance.

Kelu, aged 54 and hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, replaces K Radhakrishnan who stepped down after being elected to the Lok Sabha. Indications are that Kelu will handle Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, though a minor reshuffle in portfolios is anticipated.

