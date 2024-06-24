Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Unites to 'Save Democracy' in Lok Sabha First Session

INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex with copies of the Constitution on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha, pledging to 'save democracy'. Opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, vowed to protect the Constitution against perceived threats from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

INDIA Bloc Unites to 'Save Democracy' in Lok Sabha First Session
  India

On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs demonstrated their resolve in the Parliament complex. Holding copies of the Constitution, they voiced slogans aimed at 'saving democracy'.

Leading figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi underscored their commitment to protecting the Constitution from any perceived attacks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the opposition's message is resonating with the public and promised unwavering protection of democratic principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

