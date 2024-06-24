INDIA Bloc Unites to 'Save Democracy' in Lok Sabha First Session

On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs demonstrated their resolve in the Parliament complex. Holding copies of the Constitution, they voiced slogans aimed at 'saving democracy'.

Leading figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi underscored their commitment to protecting the Constitution from any perceived attacks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the opposition's message is resonating with the public and promised unwavering protection of democratic principles.

