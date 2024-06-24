Escalating Attacks: Houthis Target Vessel in Gulf of Aden

A possible attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday targeted a ship farther from nearly all previous assaults in the Gulf of Aden, officials said, signaling a potential escalation.

This attack coincides with the return of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the US after an eight-month deployment aimed at countering Houthi assaults, which have notably reduced shipping through this critical route for Asian, Middle East, and European markets.

The incident happened Monday morning in the Gulf of Aden, around 450 km southeast of Nishtun, a town near Yemen's border with Oman, as reported by the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center.

