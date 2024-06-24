Left Menu

Escalating Attacks: Houthis Target Vessel in Gulf of Aden

A recent attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship far from their usual sites in the Gulf of Aden, indicating a potential escalation. This attack occurred as the USS Dwight D Eisenhower returns home, following an eight-month deployment in response to Houthi assaults.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:03 IST
A possible attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday targeted a ship farther from nearly all previous assaults in the Gulf of Aden, officials said, signaling a potential escalation.

This attack coincides with the return of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the US after an eight-month deployment aimed at countering Houthi assaults, which have notably reduced shipping through this critical route for Asian, Middle East, and European markets.

The incident happened Monday morning in the Gulf of Aden, around 450 km southeast of Nishtun, a town near Yemen's border with Oman, as reported by the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

