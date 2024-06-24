Left Menu

Mumbai Congress Leaders Demand Leadership Change

Sixteen senior Mumbai Congress leaders have called for replacing city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad to rejuvenate the party ahead of the October Maharashtra assembly polls. Gaikwad’s leadership style and lack of organizational activity are key complaints. A meeting is scheduled to discuss party strategy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:01 IST
Varsha Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, sixteen senior Mumbai Congress leaders have called for the replacement of city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad, aiming to rejuvenate the party ahead of the crucial Maharashtra assembly polls slated for October this year.

The leaders, expressing their dissatisfaction, highlight Gaikwad's recent victory in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat as a potential impediment to her contributions at the organizational level. They also criticized her leadership style, sources disclosed on Monday.

Signatories include notable figures such as Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore, and former city party chiefs Janardhan Chandurkar and Bhai Jagtap. These leaders have requested a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders to discuss strategies for revitalizing the party in Mumbai.

