Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla Joins Congress Working Committee

Rajeev Shukla has been appointed as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Previously overseeing Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Shukla was recently replaced in these roles. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary in-charge of organization, KC Venugopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:01 IST
Rajeev Shukla Joins Congress Working Committee
Rajeev Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the appointment of Rajeev Shukla as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee on Saturday.

Previously responsible for the party's activities in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Shukla was recently replaced in these roles.

The appointment was detailed in a statement by KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in-charge of organization, marking Shukla's significant return to the Congress central structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025