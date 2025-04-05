Rajeev Shukla Joins Congress Working Committee

In a strategic move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the appointment of Rajeev Shukla as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee on Saturday.

Previously responsible for the party's activities in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Shukla was recently replaced in these roles.

The appointment was detailed in a statement by KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in-charge of organization, marking Shukla's significant return to the Congress central structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)