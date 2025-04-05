Rajeev Shukla Joins Congress Working Committee
Rajeev Shukla has been appointed as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Previously overseeing Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Shukla was recently replaced in these roles. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary in-charge of organization, KC Venugopal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the appointment of Rajeev Shukla as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee on Saturday.
Previously responsible for the party's activities in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Shukla was recently replaced in these roles.
The appointment was detailed in a statement by KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in-charge of organization, marking Shukla's significant return to the Congress central structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's Debt Drama: Accusations Fly over Financial Mismanagement
Safety Measures Heightened Around Himachal Pradesh Rivers
Himachal Pradesh to Intensify Fight Against ‘Chitta’ Drug Trade
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Urgent Funds for Monsoon Recovery
Daring Heist and Shooting Stir Up Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District