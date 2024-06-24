Left Menu

BJP Chief Nadda Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Silence

BJP chief JP Nadda has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, criticizing the Congress party's silence on the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy. Nadda condemned the ruling DMK-INDI alliance’s deep connections with the illicit liquor mafia, attributing the disaster to these links. He demanded a CBI probe and the removal of the state minister.

BJP Chief Nadda Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Silence
BJP chief JP Nadda has taken a strong stance against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, criticizing the Congress party's silence on the devastating hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu. In a letter addressed to Kharge, Nadda questioned the 'stoic silence' of Congress on the issue which has claimed 56 lives and left 159 hospitalized.

Nadda labeled the tragedy a 'man-made disaster' and attributed it to the alleged nexus between the ruling DMK-INDI alliance and the illicit liquor mafia. He accused the Congress party of neglecting the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in Karunapuram, a village significantly affected by the incident.

The BJP chief urged Kharge to press for a CBI probe into the tragedy and demanded the immediate removal of the State Prohibition and Excise Minister. Nadda also emphasized the need for increased compensation for the victims' families and called for decisive actions beyond party lines for the safety and welfare of the SC/ST community.

