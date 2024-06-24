Assassination Attempt on Odisha CM Unveiled
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that an assassination attempt was made on him during the previous BJD government. Speaking at a felicitation event in Keonjhar, Majhi credited his survival to divine blessings and the love of his constituents.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has made a shocking revelation about an alleged assassination attempt on his life. Majhi discussed the incident while speaking at a function held in Jhumpura, located in Keonjhar, his home district.
According to Majhi, the attempt to kill him happened in Mandua, Keonjhar through a bomb blast. 'However, I was saved due to God's blessings and the love of people,' Majhi said, emphasizing the peril he faced.
The Chief Minister further expressed, 'I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev, and Lord Jagannath are with me,' showcasing his faith and resilience.
