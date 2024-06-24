Left Menu

Gujarat Congress Calls for Rajkot Bandh to Honor Fire Tragedy Victims

Gujarat Congress has called for a 'Rajkot Bandh' on June 25 to commemorate one month since the fire tragedy at TRP Game Zone, which claimed 27 lives. The party seeks justice for the victims, urging local businesses and educational institutions to observe a shutdown in memory of the deceased.

The Gujarat Congress has announced a 'Rajkot Bandh' on June 25 to mark one month since the devastating fire at the TRP Game Zone, which resulted in 27 deaths, including four children.

In a press conference, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil called on the residents of Rajkot to support the bandh, emphasizing that it is a measure to seek justice for the victims and not a political manoeuvre. Gohil urged businesses and schools to shut down half-day in honor of those who perished in the tragedy.

He stressed there would be no coercion in enforcing the bandh, appealing to people's sense of solidarity instead. The Congress has expressed concerns about the ongoing state-led investigation, suggesting that it falls short by not holding senior officials accountable.

