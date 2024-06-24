Gujarat Congress Calls for Rajkot Bandh to Honor Fire Tragedy Victims

The Gujarat Congress has announced a 'Rajkot Bandh' on June 25 to mark one month since the devastating fire at the TRP Game Zone, which resulted in 27 deaths, including four children.

In a press conference, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil called on the residents of Rajkot to support the bandh, emphasizing that it is a measure to seek justice for the victims and not a political manoeuvre. Gohil urged businesses and schools to shut down half-day in honor of those who perished in the tragedy.

He stressed there would be no coercion in enforcing the bandh, appealing to people's sense of solidarity instead. The Congress has expressed concerns about the ongoing state-led investigation, suggesting that it falls short by not holding senior officials accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)