India: A Pivotal Ally in Countering China's Influence, Says US Lawmaker
India is acknowledged as a crucial ally of the United States in countering China's growing influence, according to Gregory Meeks, a key American lawmaker. During a recent visit, Meeks emphasized India's role in multilateral agreements and its importance in upholding democratic values in the Indo-Pacific region.
India stands as a vital ally for the United States, especially in curbing the growing influence of China, says influential American lawmaker Gregory Meeks, who recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meeks, who is the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, highlighted India's importance in a CNN interview. According to Meeks, India's partnership with the United States is integral, particularly for the Quad and other regional alliances.
Meeks was part of an important delegation that visited India, emphasizing cooperation against autocratic regimes like China, Russia, and North Korea. The Indo-Pacific region remains a focal point for ensuring stability and freedom, involving collective efforts from the world's largest democracies.
