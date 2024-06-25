Om Birla Nominated for Lok Sabha Speaker Post Amid Opposition's Demand

Kota MP Om Birla has submitted his nomination for the position of Lok Sabha Speaker, representing the NDA. As announced on Tuesday, this move comes with unanimous support from all NDA parties, confirmed JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh reached out to opposition parties for support. However, tensions rose as opposition parties insisted on an immediate decision regarding the deputy speaker's post, a demand critiqued by Union Ministers including Piyush Goyal, who emphasized that democracy should not operate on imposed conditions.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc nominated Congress leader K Suresh for the speaker's position, highlighting a contest between the two major political factions.

