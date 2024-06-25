Brinda Karat Blasts BJP's Authoritarian Move in Parliament

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Tuesday, accusing the ruling party of trying to impose an authoritarian approach in Parliament by denying the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition.

Karat highlighted that the BJP had failed to learn from its significant losses in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the party lost more than 63 seats. 'The lesson that the BJP and its leadership should have learned from the Lok Sabha election is that parliamentary democracy, including its traditions and protocols, must be upheld,' she remarked. 'But in this case, it seems that the leopard does not change its spots and once again they are trying to bring their bulldozer into Parliament.'

Attending the party's state committee meeting, Karat emphasized that the BJP's attempts to impose its will on Parliament without holding a single-party majority undermines consensus and parliamentary norms. 'The tyranny of the majority will not succeed because the BJP lacks single-party majority. Yet, they persist in disregarding consensus and attempt to impose their will on Parliament,' she warned. 'If they refuse to adhere to accepted parliamentary norms and fail to learn from their electoral setbacks, they will inevitably face repercussions.'

Underscoring the BJP's losses in the Lok Sabha elections, Karat asserted that continuing such tactics would only lead to further electoral setbacks. 'The people of India have sent a clear message that they reject attacks on the Constitution and democracy, especially in the heartland of Hindutva like Uttar Pradesh,' she stated. 'These are the lessons the BJP should be mindful of.'

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA reaffirmed its nomination of former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the crucial parliamentary position, while the opposition prepared for a contest after failing to secure the Deputy Speaker's post for the INDIA bloc. The Congress, in response, issued a whip to its MPs, ensuring their presence during the Speaker's election in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday.

