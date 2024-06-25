Left Menu

YSRCP Likely to Back NDA Candidate Om Birla in Lok Sabha Speaker Election

The YSRCP, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is expected to support NDA candidate Om Birla in the Lok Sabha Speaker election if required. Although the party has not officially announced its decision, sources suggest that their support will likely be in favor of the NDA candidate, maintaining their historical trend.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:22 IST
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), under the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is poised to extend its support to NDA candidate Om Birla for the upcoming Lok Sabha Speaker election, contingent upon necessity.

Although the YSRCP, with its four Lok Sabha seats, is yet to make an official declaration, Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy confirmed that an announcement would be made on Wednesday.

Party insiders conveyed to PTI that the support for the NDA candidate would be 'natural.' Notably, there have been no communications between YSRCP MPs and the opposition's INDI alliance, which is also fielding a candidate for the Speaker position.

A senior party leader highlighted that historically, the YSRCP has aligned with NDA decisions and this stance is expected to continue. Despite contesting against the NDA in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, where YSRCP secured four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the party appears inclined to back the NDA in the Speaker election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

