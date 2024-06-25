Stunning Upset: Trudeau's Liberals Lose Longtime Stronghold in By-Election
In a significant blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party lost a federal by-election in Toronto-St. Paul's to the Conservative candidate Don Stewart, ending a 30-year hold on the seat. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is now calling for a snap election as Trudeau faces mounting pressure.
In a significant setback for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Liberal Party lost a federal by-election on Tuesday in a longtime stronghold to the Conservatives. Conservative candidate Don Stewart narrowly defeated the Liberal Party's Leslie Church by a margin of 590 votes.
Toronto-St. Paul's, a federal electoral district in Ontario, had been held by the Liberals since 1993, with former MP Carolyn Bennett serving for over 25 years. Stewart's victory is seen as a shocking turn of events.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promptly demanded Prime Minister Trudeau call a snap election, citing voter dissatisfaction over issues like inflation, housing crisis, and Trudeau's handling of current conflicts.
