West Bengal MLAs Await Governor Amidst Swearing-In Standoff
Two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs will wait at the West Bengal legislative assembly for four hours for Governor C V Ananda Bose amidst a delay in their swearing-in ceremony. The impasse continues as they had requested the Governor to facilitate the oath-taking in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising political tensions, two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs announced their decision to wait for West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the legislative assembly. The standoff over their swearing-in ceremony has now entered its third week, complicating governance.
The Raj Bhavan insists the oath-taking should transpire at the Governor's House, while MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar have requested its facilitation within the assembly premises. ''I need to work from here. It is a general practice for the Governor to assign the Speaker or Deputy Speaker to administer the oath,'' Bandyopadhyay stated, having won from the Baranagar seat.
Sarkar echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need to quickly commence serving their constituencies as time runs short before the next elections. The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, lamented the situation, noting it as unprecedented and urging resolution. Constitutional conventions and protocol have only added layers to this governance conundrum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sanjeet Kharel Appointed Pro-tem Speaker in Historic 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly
Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Advanced Amid By-Elections
Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur confident of winning all three seats in by-elections
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to start from June 20
Simon Harris Faces Early Election Dilemma Amid By-Elections