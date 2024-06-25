West Bengal MLAs Await Governor Amidst Swearing-In Standoff

Amid rising political tensions, two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs announced their decision to wait for West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the legislative assembly. The standoff over their swearing-in ceremony has now entered its third week, complicating governance.

The Raj Bhavan insists the oath-taking should transpire at the Governor's House, while MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar have requested its facilitation within the assembly premises. ''I need to work from here. It is a general practice for the Governor to assign the Speaker or Deputy Speaker to administer the oath,'' Bandyopadhyay stated, having won from the Baranagar seat.

Sarkar echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need to quickly commence serving their constituencies as time runs short before the next elections. The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, lamented the situation, noting it as unprecedented and urging resolution. Constitutional conventions and protocol have only added layers to this governance conundrum.

