North Korean Ballistic Missile Test Fails Amid US-South Korea-Japan Drills

South Korea's military announced Wednesday that a North Korean ballistic missile test likely ended in failure, coinciding with a U.S.-South Korea-Japan military drill. The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea launched the missile from its capital region around 5:30 a.m., but it appeared to have failed, with no further details provided.

The reported missile launch comes just days after the U.S. deployed the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier to South Korea for combined military exercises aimed at strengthening response capabilities. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance during a visit to the carrier.

Amid rising tensions, North Korea criticized the carrier's deployment as reckless. The failed launch also follows a series of recent military activities, including the unsuccessful attempt to launch a spy satellite and simulated attacks on South Korea supervised by Kim Jong Un. Observers note North Korea's bolstering military ties with Russia.

