Tensions Rise as China's Foreign Ministry Rejects U.S. Claims
China's foreign ministry dismissed remarks by U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns as 'far-fetched' and deviating from presidential agreements. Burns accused Beijing of hindering people-to-people exchanges, according to a widely circulated Wall Street Journal report.
China's foreign ministry described as "far-fetched" on Wednesday remarks by U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, saying they deviated from key understandings reached by both nations' presidents.
A Wall Street Journal report widely circulated by global media had said Burns accused Beijing of making people-to-people exchange between the two countries "impossible".
