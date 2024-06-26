Power Struggle in Karnataka: Call for More Deputy Chief Ministers Gains Momentum

The clamor for three additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka has resurfaced, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirming that the decision rests with the Congress high command.

A faction of ministers has been advocating for the inclusion of leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities in these coveted roles. This push comes even as D K Shivakumar, representing the Vokkaliga community, remains the sole Deputy Chief Minister in the current cabinet.

Ministers such as K N Rajanna and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, known to be close to Siddaramaiah, have reignited demands, hinting at an internal power struggle. The Congress leadership previously ensured Shivakumar's position as the only Deputy CM to pacify him amidst competition for the Chief Ministerial post. As political dynamics evolve, both the party and its members brace for further developments.

