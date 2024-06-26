Manipur's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: Major Decline in Poppy Plantations

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Wednesday, revealed that drug trafficking cases have witnessed a decline in the state, attributing this progress to the concerted efforts of people from the hills and valleys, along with security forces.

Additionally, poppy plantations have reportedly decreased by 50-60 percent according to satellite data mapping, a significant achievement in the state's fight against drug abuse.

''With the active support of hill village chiefs, valley-based civil societies, and security personnel, drug trafficking in the state has declined to some extent,'' Singh stated at an event marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.

He highlighted that the 1990s saw Manipur grappling with a severe drug menace and a high rate of HIV-positive cases. Since then, his government has launched a robust initiative against drug abuse, leading to the arrest of many smugglers and individuals associated with international cartels.

In observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, Singh flagged off a bike rally from his secretariat. The rally, featuring over a hundred officers and security personnel, aims to spread awareness about the importance of combating cross-border illegal trafficking.

''With support from the masses, the government will remain committed to uproot the drug menace from the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)