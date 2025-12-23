Left Menu

PODA: Kerala's Bold Stand Against Youth Drug Abuse

Kerala police and the private sector have launched a collaborative initiative named 'Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA)' to combat drug abuse among young professionals. The initiative mandates new hires in the private sector to pledge against drug use and possibly undergo periodic drug testing. This effort aims to address the heightened drug abuse vulnerability among financially stable youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:31 IST
PODA: Kerala's Bold Stand Against Youth Drug Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb drug abuse among young professionals, the Kerala police have partnered with the state's private sector through an initiative named 'Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA).' This initiative requires new recruits in the private industry to pledge against drug abuse, according to a police statement released recently.

The collaboration includes provisions for voluntary periodic drug testing, with stipulations for disciplinary measures, including termination, if drug use is confirmed. This initiative follows a Ministry of Health survey highlighting that financially stable youth aged 25-35 are most susceptible to drug use, often eluding detection due to restrained consumption within friend circles.

The concept has already received endorsement from prominent organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Young Indians, with plans for implementation at the start of 2026. Authorities believe this public-private partnership could set a precedent for combating drug abuse and extend its reach into state-run entities, pending government consent.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025