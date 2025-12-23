PODA: Kerala's Bold Stand Against Youth Drug Abuse

In a significant move to curb drug abuse among young professionals, the Kerala police have partnered with the state's private sector through an initiative named 'Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA).' This initiative requires new recruits in the private industry to pledge against drug abuse, according to a police statement released recently.

The collaboration includes provisions for voluntary periodic drug testing, with stipulations for disciplinary measures, including termination, if drug use is confirmed. This initiative follows a Ministry of Health survey highlighting that financially stable youth aged 25-35 are most susceptible to drug use, often eluding detection due to restrained consumption within friend circles.

The concept has already received endorsement from prominent organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Young Indians, with plans for implementation at the start of 2026. Authorities believe this public-private partnership could set a precedent for combating drug abuse and extend its reach into state-run entities, pending government consent.