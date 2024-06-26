Left Menu

AIADMK Legislators Suspended Amid Assembly Chaos

On Wednesday, AIADMK legislators, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, were suspended from the Assembly for disrupting proceedings. Clad in black shirts, they demanded a debate on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which Speaker M Appavu deferred. After defying requests to return to their seats, a resolution barred them from the session until June 29.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:38 IST
AIADMK Legislators Suspended Amid Assembly Chaos
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, AIADMK legislators, led by leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, faced suspension from the ongoing Assembly session after causing disruptions.

Clad in black shirts following a previous day's suspension, the opposition members tried to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy despite Speaker M Appavu's decision to address the matter later.

Persistent in their protest, they were evicted upon failing to heed the Speaker's requests. Subsequently, the Assembly passed a resolution banning them from attending further sessions until June 29.

Speaker Appavu criticized the AIADMK members for attempting to create chaos rather than engaging in debates, while Chief Minister M K Stalin mentioned that the House was ready for discussion, but Palaniswami seemed intent on addressing the media outside.

Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami accused the government of preventing the opposition from raising the critical issue of deaths caused by spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024