AIADMK Legislators Suspended Amid Assembly Chaos

On Wednesday, AIADMK legislators, led by leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, faced suspension from the ongoing Assembly session after causing disruptions.

Clad in black shirts following a previous day's suspension, the opposition members tried to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy despite Speaker M Appavu's decision to address the matter later.

Persistent in their protest, they were evicted upon failing to heed the Speaker's requests. Subsequently, the Assembly passed a resolution banning them from attending further sessions until June 29.

Speaker Appavu criticized the AIADMK members for attempting to create chaos rather than engaging in debates, while Chief Minister M K Stalin mentioned that the House was ready for discussion, but Palaniswami seemed intent on addressing the media outside.

Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami accused the government of preventing the opposition from raising the critical issue of deaths caused by spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.

