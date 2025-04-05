Vinícius Júnior's Missed Penalty as Valencia Stuns Real Madrid

In a dramatic turn of events at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid was handed a shocking 2-1 defeat by Valencia during Saturday's La Liga match.

Vinícius Júnior, who initially missed a penalty, later equalized in the 50th minute. Valencia's Hugo Duro came off the bench to head in the decisive goal in injury time, securing Valencia's first away win of the season and leaving Madrid trailing Barcelona by three points in the title race.

The defeat was compounded by Real Madrid's reliance on young Fran González as their goalkeeper, due to injuries to key players Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin, allowing Barcelona to potentially widen their lead when facing Real Betis later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)