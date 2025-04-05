YouTubers in Hot Water: Allegations of Online Obscenity

YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before Assam Police in connection with a case alleging promotion of obscenity on an online show. He had initially informed authorities he was abroad but later cooperated with the investigation.

Guwahati Police registered the case on February 10 against Raina and other influencers, accusing them of engaging in explicit discussions, violating public morality laws.

The case involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, IT Act, and various other legislations. Legal proceedings continue as the accused cooperate with investigations, with some receiving anticipatory bail and protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

