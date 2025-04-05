YouTubers in Hot Water: Allegations of Online Obscenity
Samay Raina and fellow YouTubers face legal action in Assam for allegedly promoting obscenity in an online show. The case involves accusations of vulgar content and violation of multiple legislations. The Supreme Court has granted some protection to the accused while proceedings continue.
- Country:
- India
YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before Assam Police in connection with a case alleging promotion of obscenity on an online show. He had initially informed authorities he was abroad but later cooperated with the investigation.
Guwahati Police registered the case on February 10 against Raina and other influencers, accusing them of engaging in explicit discussions, violating public morality laws.
The case involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, IT Act, and various other legislations. Legal proceedings continue as the accused cooperate with investigations, with some receiving anticipatory bail and protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Journalists Take Legal Action Against Shutdown: A Fight for Free Speech
CM Stalin, addressing delimitation meeting, seeks ideas to initiate legal action, by taking forward political fight.
CM Stalin, addressing delimitation meeting, moots expert panel to firm up political, legal action plan.
Trump's Legal Action Threat Sparks Alarm Over Ethical Suits
Justice Quest: Disha Salian's Father Takes Legal Action Against Aaditya Thackeray