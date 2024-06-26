Left Menu

INDIA Coalition Upholds Democratic Spirit in Lok Sabha Speaker Election

The Congress revealed that INDIA constituents refrained from dividing votes in the Lok Sabha Speaker election to promote a spirit of consensus and cooperation. AICC's Jairam Ramesh emphasized this decision, contrasting it with the actions of the PM and the NDA. K Suresh was their joint candidate, opposing Om Birla, who won.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:06 IST
INDIA Coalition Upholds Democratic Spirit in Lok Sabha Speaker Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday announced that the INDIA coalition members consciously decided against demanding a vote division in the Lok Sabha Speaker election, prioritizing a spirit of consensus and cooperation.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, on social media platform 'X', stated that the INDIA parties exercised their democratic rights by supporting Kodikunnil Suresh's candidacy as Lok Sabha Speaker through a Voice Vote. Despite having the option, they refrained from insisting on a vote division.

This decision was made to foster a cooperative spirit, which, according to Ramesh, is missing in the actions of the Prime Minister and the NDA. The Opposition had fielded K Suresh against the NDA's Om Birla, who ultimately secured the Speaker's position for the third consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024