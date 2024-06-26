INDIA Coalition Upholds Democratic Spirit in Lok Sabha Speaker Election
The Congress revealed that INDIA constituents refrained from dividing votes in the Lok Sabha Speaker election to promote a spirit of consensus and cooperation. AICC's Jairam Ramesh emphasized this decision, contrasting it with the actions of the PM and the NDA. K Suresh was their joint candidate, opposing Om Birla, who won.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday announced that the INDIA coalition members consciously decided against demanding a vote division in the Lok Sabha Speaker election, prioritizing a spirit of consensus and cooperation.
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, on social media platform 'X', stated that the INDIA parties exercised their democratic rights by supporting Kodikunnil Suresh's candidacy as Lok Sabha Speaker through a Voice Vote. Despite having the option, they refrained from insisting on a vote division.
This decision was made to foster a cooperative spirit, which, according to Ramesh, is missing in the actions of the Prime Minister and the NDA. The Opposition had fielded K Suresh against the NDA's Om Birla, who ultimately secured the Speaker's position for the third consecutive term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"PM gave this post considering contribution of Republican Party to growth of NDA": Ramdas Athawale
Sharad Pawar Questions Modi's Mandate Amidst Coalition Government Formation
J-K: One-day fair organized in Ramakunda to promote tourism
Sheth Avalon: Setting New Standards in Ultra-Luxury Living
N Chandrababu Naidu Elected NDA Leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly