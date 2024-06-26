INDIA Coalition Upholds Democratic Spirit in Lok Sabha Speaker Election

The Congress on Wednesday announced that the INDIA coalition members consciously decided against demanding a vote division in the Lok Sabha Speaker election, prioritizing a spirit of consensus and cooperation.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, on social media platform 'X', stated that the INDIA parties exercised their democratic rights by supporting Kodikunnil Suresh's candidacy as Lok Sabha Speaker through a Voice Vote. Despite having the option, they refrained from insisting on a vote division.

This decision was made to foster a cooperative spirit, which, according to Ramesh, is missing in the actions of the Prime Minister and the NDA. The Opposition had fielded K Suresh against the NDA's Om Birla, who ultimately secured the Speaker's position for the third consecutive term.

