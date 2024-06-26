Nagaland Civic Polls Witness Historic Turnout After Two Decades

Around 80 per cent of the electorate in Nagaland participated in the civic polls on Wednesday, marking a historic turnout after a gap of 20 years, a senior official reported.

Voting for 25 urban local bodies in 10 districts commenced at 7:30 am and continued until 4 pm under tight security.

The turnout figure may rise, as voters were still in line at several polling stations. "The voting has been peaceful... A three-tier security arrangement was implemented in 214 polling stations across 10 districts," a State Election Commission (SEC) official informed reporters.

Instead of EVMs, voting was conducted through ballot papers in the 420 polling stations. This election is historic as it's the first time urban local body polls were held with 33 per cent women reservation. The votes will be counted on June 29.

Over 2.23 lakh voters, including 1,13,521 women, are deciding the fate of 523 candidates from 11 political parties.

The government previously announced urban local body elections multiple times, but opposition from tribal organizations and civil society over women's reservations and land/property tax stalled the process.

Among the contesting parties are the NDPP, BJP, Congress, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Rising Peoples' Party, RPI (Athawale), JD(U), LJP, NCP, and the NPP. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) declared that six districts would abstain from the elections, citing neglect of the region and demanding a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory'.

