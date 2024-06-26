West Bengal Governor-TMC Deadlock Over Swearing-In Ceremony

The political standoff in West Bengal intensified on Wednesday as Governor C V Ananda Bose declined a request to conduct the swearing-in of two newly elected TMC legislators at the state assembly. Instead, the Governor chose to leave for New Delhi, sparking a wave of protests.

The two MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, expressed their frustration with the situation. 'Today we waited till 4 PM but the Governor didn't come. We will write to him again and continue our sit-in protest on Thursday,' Bandyopadhyay stated.

According to sources, the Governor's departure was seen as a defiance against the convention where the Speaker administers the oath to by-poll winners. Speaker Biman Banerjee criticized the Governor for turning the event into an 'ego battle,' and highlighted the impasse's impact on constituency representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)