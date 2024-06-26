Left Menu

Imran Khan Criticizes ISI's Shift from Counter-Terrorism to Crushing PTI

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, criticized the ISI for shifting focus from counter-terrorism to targeting his party, PTI. He condemned the government’s military operation plan, Vision Azm-i-Istehkam, and stressed the importance of respecting people's mandate, rule of law, and ensuring political stability.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:12 IST
Imran Khan Criticizes ISI's Shift from Counter-Terrorism to Crushing PTI
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned ex-prime minister, has criticized the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for diverting its focus from counter-terrorism to trying to dismantle his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Behind bars since last August, Khan took to X to call out the government's move to initiate a military operation, 'Vision Azm-i-Istehkam,' aimed at crushing terrorism. He argued that the ISI, which should safeguard the nation from terror threats, has been misdirected to suppress PTI, a party he founded in 1996.

Reflecting on PTI's tenure from 2018 to 2022, Khan stated that his government had depoliticized state institutions and prioritized national interests. Despite facing criticism under the label 'hybrid system,' the current scenario underscores a graver dictatorial governance. He emphasized that respecting the people's will and establishing political stability are crucial for Pakistan's future, criticizing attempts of forcible governance through military means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024