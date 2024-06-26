Imran Khan Criticizes ISI's Shift from Counter-Terrorism to Crushing PTI

Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned ex-prime minister, has criticized the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for diverting its focus from counter-terrorism to trying to dismantle his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Behind bars since last August, Khan took to X to call out the government's move to initiate a military operation, 'Vision Azm-i-Istehkam,' aimed at crushing terrorism. He argued that the ISI, which should safeguard the nation from terror threats, has been misdirected to suppress PTI, a party he founded in 1996.

Reflecting on PTI's tenure from 2018 to 2022, Khan stated that his government had depoliticized state institutions and prioritized national interests. Despite facing criticism under the label 'hybrid system,' the current scenario underscores a graver dictatorial governance. He emphasized that respecting the people's will and establishing political stability are crucial for Pakistan's future, criticizing attempts of forcible governance through military means.

