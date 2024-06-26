Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Highlights Tribal and Poor Development Efforts

In a significant address at the Mega Sports Complex Memko More in Dhanbad, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren underscored the achievements of the JMM-led coalition government in fostering the development of tribal and impoverished communities in the state.

Soren criticized the previous 'double-engine' BJP government, accusing it of neglecting localized development efforts. He highlighted that despite the formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his government succeeded in initiating development projects worth approximately Rs 313 crore in Dhanbad.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that his administration's focus has been on ensuring dignity and development for the tribals, poor, and minorities. Notable figures, including Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, and others, were present to echo Soren's sentiments of ongoing and expedited development actions.

