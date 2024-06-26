Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Highlights Tribal and Poor Development Efforts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren emphasized the state's development initiatives aimed at tribal and poor communities under the JMM-led government. In a public address, he criticized the previous BJP government for neglecting local needs. Despite COVID-related challenges, Soren highlighted successful development projects worth Rs 313 crore.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:53 IST
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Highlights Tribal and Poor Development Efforts
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Mega Sports Complex Memko More in Dhanbad, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren underscored the achievements of the JMM-led coalition government in fostering the development of tribal and impoverished communities in the state.

Soren criticized the previous 'double-engine' BJP government, accusing it of neglecting localized development efforts. He highlighted that despite the formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his government succeeded in initiating development projects worth approximately Rs 313 crore in Dhanbad.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that his administration's focus has been on ensuring dignity and development for the tribals, poor, and minorities. Notable figures, including Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, and others, were present to echo Soren's sentiments of ongoing and expedited development actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024