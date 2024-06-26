Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Brings Government to Jalandhar: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has rented a house in Jalandhar to facilitate people from Majha and Doaba regions. This unique initiative will allow residents to get their routine works done without traveling to Chandigarh. Mann will be available in Jalandhar for a few days each week.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:59 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Brings Government to Jalandhar: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative
Bhagwant Singh Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken residence in Jalandhar, approximately 150 km from the state capital, to personally address the routine affairs of the state's populace.

According to an official release, this initiative primarily aims to assist residents from the Majha and Doaba regions. Mann's presence in Jalandhar for a few days each week is intended to provide a more direct and accessible way for citizens to see their daily matters handled.

The Chief Minister announced this initiative as part of the state's 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' (Government at your doorstep) scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024