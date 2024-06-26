Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Brings Government to Jalandhar: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken residence in Jalandhar, approximately 150 km from the state capital, to personally address the routine affairs of the state's populace.

According to an official release, this initiative primarily aims to assist residents from the Majha and Doaba regions. Mann's presence in Jalandhar for a few days each week is intended to provide a more direct and accessible way for citizens to see their daily matters handled.

The Chief Minister announced this initiative as part of the state's 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' (Government at your doorstep) scheme.

